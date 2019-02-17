Mrs. Sylvia J. Garcia, 91, of Quakake, passed away Feb. 15, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital-Miners Campus, Coaldale.
She was the widow of Manuel Garcia.
She was born and grew up in Quakake, a daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy Bowman Zellner. She was a graduate of Delano High School and a member of Christ UCC Church, Rush Township.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her husband, was a daughter, Tina Frye; son-in-law, Mitch Mogish; sister, Violet Price; and her brother, Raymond Zellner.
Surviving is her daughter, Judy Mogish, of Quakake; granddaughter, Christine DiPaolo and her husband, Mike; great-grandchildren, Nicole and Michael Dipaolo, of Armonk, N.Y.; grandson, Jason Yanuzzi and his companion, Adrienne; her sons, Gavin and Riley. Also survived by nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their thanks to the staff of St. Luke's 5th floor rehabilitation center for all their help.
Private service is at the convenience of the family. Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown.
