Sylvia J. Reed, 87, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Thursday, May 14, at her residence.
Born June 22, 1932, in Cressona, she was a daughter of the late Marguerite Kramer and Francis E. Reed.
She was a graduate of Cressona High School and was last employed by Lehigh Valley Dairy as an office manager. She was a member of Cressona Alumni Association and was a former Girl Scout Leader in Schuylkill Haven and Cressona.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her sons, Todd and Timothy Jenkins; a daughter, Trudy Jenkins; a brother, Francis "Skip" Reed Jr.
Sylvia is survived by two daughters, Cynthia, wife of Charles Miller, of Wyomissing, Jaymie, wife of Kevin Thomas, of Gettysburg; a son, Tory, husband of Louise Jenkins, of Schuylkill Haven; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother, James Reed, husband of Diane, of Auburn.
The family requests donations in memory of Timothy and Trudy to , P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Services and interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To send condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 15, 2020