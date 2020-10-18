Home

Sylvia Louise (Jones) Kulp

Sylvia Louise (Jones) Kulp Obituary

Sylvia Louise (Jones) Kulp passed away peacefully Oct. 16, 2020, at Hometown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Sylvia was born Feb. 27, 1921, in Allentown, to Howard R. and Mabel A. (Neff) Jones. She was the eldest of four children, Melvin David (Bud), Barbara (Jones) Henry and Theodore (Ted), who all preceded her in death.

She was a 1938 graduate of Allentown High School.

Sylvia was married to Walter Schuler Kulp Jr. on Jan. 9, 1941, who preceded her in death on April 21, 1982. They had four children, David L Kulp, husband of Cheri L. (Browning) Kulp, of Milford, Mich., John (Jack) Kulp, of Tamaqua, Scott R. Kulp, of Fleetwood, and Louise A. (Kulp) Collura, wife of Jeffrey A. Collura, of Nesquehoning. She has seven grandchildren, Nathan J. Kulp, Megan S. (Kulp) Compton, Loren M. Collura, James D. Kulp, Anjelika Kulp, Annaleecia A. Kulp, Ezekiel A. Kulp; two step-grandsons Jeffrey A. Collura and Justin A. Collura; six great-grandchildren, Sylvia A. Compton, William C. Compton, Alex J. Collura, Wyatt L. Hageter, Eli M. Kroemer and Miles E. Kulp.

Sylvia loved to dance and play bridge. She was always volunteering her time to help others, whether it be with the Lehigh Valley Hospital Ladies Auxiliary, working in the gift shop, the Lionettes, Kiwanis wives and United Way, just to name a few. Sylvia was best known for always wanting her family and friends to gather for meals and laughs. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and friend to us all and will be greatly missed.

Services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Lamar Christ Funeral Home, 31 Mahanoy Ave., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Reception will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. and the funeral from 10 to 11 a.m. A luncheon will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Tamaqua Station Restaurant, 18 N. Railroad St., Tamaqua. The graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. in Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, 1441 Roth Ave., Allentown. In lieu flowers in her memory, you may send donations to , 425 Eagle Rock Ave., #203, Roseland, NJ 07068, or St. Luke's Hospice, 777 Blakeslee Blvd., Dr E, Lehighton, PA 18235.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 18, 2020
