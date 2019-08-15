Home

H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Tami L. Christ

Tami L. Christ Obituary
Tami L. Christ, 53, of South Felty Road, Pine Grove, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born March 17, 1966 in Pottsville, she was a daughter of Lucille Mease Christ and the late Clair G. Christ.

She was a graduate of Pine Grove Area High School and McCann School of Business. Tami was a security guard for Pet Smart.

Preceding her in death was a sister, Jody Christ.

Surviving, in addition to her mother, are her daughter, Cherokee Christ, of Pine Grove; aunts, uncles and cousins.

All services will be held at the convenience of the family. The H. L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 15, 2019
