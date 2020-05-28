|
|
Tammy L. Anspach, 60, of Roedersville Road, Pine Grove, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born March 7, 1960, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of Jeannette Snyder Barr, of Pine Grove, and the late Richard Barr.
She was a 1978 graduate of Pine Grove High School and a member of Jacob's Lutheran Church, Pine Grove.
Tammy worked as a packer for TE Connectivity.
Preceding her in death was a brother, Matthew Barr.
She was the loving wife of Christopher Anspach for 22 years. In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by two daughters, Brooke and husband, Ken Bray, of Leola, Bridget Barr and companion, Kenny Krasnitsky, of Pottsville; two sons, Tyler Anspach and Joshua Anspach, both of Pine Grove; five grandchildren, Richard and Layla Bray, Bria and Bryn Krasnitsky, and Brett Anspach; a brother, Tim and wife, Deb Barr, of Pine Grove; a sister, Mandy and husband, Sal Mannino, of Lebanon.
Memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. Interment will be in Jacob's Lutheran Cemetery, Pine Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Ruth Steinert SPCA, P.O. Box 332, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972, in her memory. H. L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements, and you may send condolences online to www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 28, 2020