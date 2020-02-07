|
|
Tammy Lynn Franklin, 52, of Frackville, passed away at Lehigh Valley-Cedar Crest, Allentown.
Tammy was born Sept. 7, 1967, in Kingsville, Texas, a daughter of Peggy Ann (Morrison) Andrewcavage and Thomas Workman.
She was the wife of Thomas Franklin.
Tammy is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Diehl, of Taylor; three sons, Cord Cragen, of Beaver Meadows, Michael O'Donnell, of Montgomery, and Thomas O'Donnell, of Hazleton; two sisters, Dawn Redwine, of Noblesville, Ind., and Shannon Franklin Freeland; two brothers, Thomas A. Workman, of Lexington, Ill., and John Andrewcavage, of Waynesville, Mo. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life services will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Delano Fire Company. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book and send sympathy cards.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 7, 2020