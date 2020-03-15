Home

Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home
1323 Centre St.
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-4171
Tammy P. Bowman

Tammy P. Bowman Obituary
Tammy P. Bowman, 57, former Ashland and Valley View resident, passed away Wednesday, March 11, in Carlisle.

Born Jan. 21, 1963, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Harley and Pearl Gahres Klinger Sr.

She was a graduate of Tri-Valley High School, Class of 1980, and had been employed as a certified nursing assistant, working at the former Ashland Behavioral Center, and later as a truck driver for Prime deliveries until her retirement. Tammy had been a member of the Church of God, Weishample and St. Andrew's Church, Valley View. She enjoyed watching movies, reading magazines and PA Lottery tickets.

Survivors include a son, Justin Bowman, Hegins; daughters, Natasha Weikel, Leck Hill, and Tira Stavinski, Ashland; brothers, Harley Klinger Jr., Ashland, and William Gahres, Mountain Top; sister, Kimberly Klinger, Mountain Top; grandchildren, Laila and Brody Bowman, Blake Johnson and James Stavinski; nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life service at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, 1323 Centre St., Ashland. Officiating will be the Rev. Dennis Snyder, pastor of Evangelical Congregational Church, Ashland. A calling hour will begin at 12:30 p.m. until service. Visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com. Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 15, 2020
