Tammy P. Bowman, 57, former Ashland and Valley View resident, passed away Wednesday, March 11, in Carlisle.
Born Jan. 21, 1963, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Harley and Pearl Gahres Klinger Sr.
She was a graduate of Tri-Valley High School, Class of 1980, and had been employed as a certified nursing assistant, working at the former Ashland Behavioral Center, and later as a truck driver for Prime deliveries until her retirement. Tammy had been a member of the Church of God, Weishample and St. Andrew's Church, Valley View. She enjoyed watching movies, reading magazines and PA Lottery tickets.
Survivors include a son, Justin Bowman, Hegins; daughters, Natasha Weikel, Leck Hill, and Tira Stavinski, Ashland; brothers, Harley Klinger Jr., Ashland, and William Gahres, Mountain Top; sister, Kimberly Klinger, Mountain Top; grandchildren, Laila and Brody Bowman, Blake Johnson and James Stavinski; nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life service at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, 1323 Centre St., Ashland. Officiating will be the Rev. Dennis Snyder, pastor of Evangelical Congregational Church, Ashland. A calling hour will begin at 12:30 p.m. until service. Visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com. Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 15, 2020