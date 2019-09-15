Home

Tania R. Johnson

Tania R. Johnson Obituary
Tania R. Johnson, 54, of Williamstown, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

Born in Harrisburg, Feb. 25, 1965, she was a daughter of Melvin Carl, Tower City, and the late Janice Wren Carl.

Tania was a custodian for Williams Valley School District. She enjoyed doing crafts, crocheting and diamond painting. She was an avid fan of Penn State football and the Philadelphia Eagles. Her family meant the world to her. She was active with the Wolf Sanctuary of Pennsylvania.

Surviving, in addition to her father, are her husband, Douglas R. Johnson Sr.; two children, Tricia M. Pannebaker and her husband, Aaron, Harrisburg, Douglas Jr. (DJ), Williamstown; step-granddaughter, Jilia Pannebaker; brother, Troy Carl, Tower City; sister, Sheila Deiter, Orwin.

A celebration of Tania's life will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Chapel of the Dimon Funeral Home Inc. Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. at the chapel. Following the service, everyone is invited to the Brown Jug Restaurant for refreshments and time of fellowship. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 15, 2019
