Born on October 7, 1983, she was the daughter of David M. and Maria P. (Kornak) Dudish, Olney, Md.



Tara was a graduate of Rockville High School.



For the short time Tara was with us, she listened more than spoke, watched more than did, but taught many lessons on what is truly important in life. She rejected many material things of this world but reveled in the simplicity of life and unconditional love. A kind and gentle soul, Tara enjoyed music, napping, joking, milkshakes, pickles and good company. She loved spending quiet time with family saying her prayers and she truly KNEW GOD. She had a very strong presence to those who loved her. Tara's job is done, message received and heavenly glory earned. Now Tara rests with the angels. No pain, just peace and love forever in the loving arms of Jesus.



Preceding in death were Tara's maternal grandparents, Albert J. and Florence L. (Dziadosz) Kornak, and paternal grandfather, Michael D. Dudish, all of Shenandoah.



Tara is survived by her paternal grandmother, Catherine M. Dudish, Ringtown; a sister, Christina Hinz and her husband, Matt, Olney, Md.; a brother, David Dudish Jr. and his wife, Nicole, Fairfax, Va.; a niece, Abigail Hinz; nephews, Beau Dudish, Bradley Hinz, Colton Dudish; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.



Family and friends may call at the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, Silver Spring, Md., for a Celebration of Life from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 20, 2019. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 4101 Norbeck Road, Rockville, MD 20853, at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019. Interment will be at a later date in St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church Cemetery, Shenandoah, Pa. In lieu of flowers, a special fund has been established, "Tara's Fund," with The Arc Montgomery County c/o Douglas C. Gaddis, 11600 Nebel Street, Rockville MD 20852. If gifting by check, please note "Tara's Fund" in the memo section.



