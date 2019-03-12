Tatiana Heffner, 93, of Pottsville, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, at her home.
Born in Saint Clair, September 21, 1925, she was a daughter of the late Sofroni and Mary Horoschak Chrush.
Tatiana retired as an office manager at former American Argo Company, Pottsville. She also worked many years at Pine View Acres, Pottsville.
She was a member of St. Mary Orthodox Church, Saint Clair.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Heffner; a brother, Joseph Chrush; four sisters, Stella Kadingo, Leah Chrush, Helen Tatusko and Anna Zuk; two sons-in-law, Theodore Giemza and Chester Shanoskie.
Surviving are two daughters, Nancy Jones Shanoskie, Pottsville, and Faith Giemza, Harrisburg; four grandchildren, Jennifer Berry, Edward Giemza, Jeremy Johnson and his wife, Amy, Shelby Jones; four great-grandchildren, Katelyn Berry, James Berry, Jessica Johnson and Jacob Johnson.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday from St. Mary Orthodox Church, 47 S. Nicholas St., Saint Clair. The Rev. Jeff Zias will be officiating. Friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Above and Beyond English Setter Rescue, 60 Molleystown Road, Pine Grove, PA 17963. Burial will be in St. Mary Orthodox Cemetery, Saint Clair. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.
