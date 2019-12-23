|
Teresa M. Silkowski, 54, formerly of Hazleton and Barnesville, died Friday morning in Mountain Top.
Teresa was born in Hazleton, a daughter of Helen (Kokinda) Silkowski, of Hazleton, and the late Bronislaw (Ben) Silkowski.
She was a member of St. Mary B.C. Church, Hazleton.
She is survived, in addition to her mother, by the following brothers, Bernard Joseph Silkowski and his wife, Mary, Centerburg, Ohio, Dr. Peter Anthony Silkowski and his wife, Mary, Clarksville, Tenn., Joseph Benedict Silkowski and his wife, Wanda, Spring, Texas; nieces and nephews, Joseph, Thomas, Alex and Peter Silkowski, Annie Bailey, Catherine Netherhood, Molly and Catherine Silkowski; four great-nephews, Harrison and Jackson Silkowski and Owen and Evan Bailey.
The funeral will be held on at 9 a.m. Tuesday with Divine Liturgy with Office of Christian Burial at St. Mary B.C. Church. Interment will follow in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Mahanoy City. Friends and relatives may call from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc. Panahida will be held at 7 p.m. today. In lieu of flowers, donations in Teresa's memory to St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church or to Goodwill Industries of N.E. Pa., 925 Prospect St., Scranton, PA 18505, would be appreciated by the family.
