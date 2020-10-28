Home

Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
Teresa Margaret Campbell Obituary

Teresa Margaret Campbell, 97, of Shenandoah, and formerly of England, Auburn and Mahanoy City, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Shenandoah.

She was the wife of the late Robert L. Campbell, who died June 9, 1998. Born March 31, 1923, in Middlesbrough, England, Teresa was a daughter of the late George and Margaret (nee Feeney) Munson. A high school graduate, she served in World War II for the British Army. Teresa was of the Catholic faith.

Teresa was predeceased by sons, Michael J. Campbell, Robert G. Campbell and Paul D. Campbell; granddaughter, Lisa; siblings, Dorothy Clark, George Munson and Dennis Munson.

She is survived by children, Donald R. Campbell and his wife, Dianna, of Glenside, Barbara Wagner, of Frackville, David B. Campbell and his wife, Valicia, of Reading, and Joseph L. Campbell, of Frackville; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and sister, Winefred Cox, of England.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Attendees are reminded of the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and are kindly asked to wear a mask and observe physical distancing. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 28, 2020
