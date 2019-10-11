|
Teresa Neary, 93, formerly of Girardville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Phoebe Allentown, Allentown.
Born in Girardville, Jan. 31, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Helen (Fritzgerald) Maley.
Teresa attended Girardville schools. She worked at Acme Markets until retirement. She was a member of the former St. Vincent's Catholic Church, Girardville, a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the Red Hat Society, Catholic Daughters and Fountain Springs Country Club.
Along with her parents, Teresa was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Neary, 2013; son, Mark Neary, 2014; four sisters, Mary McGinley, Barbara Hermitt, Nora Byrne and Helen Kucharczuk.
Surviving are a niece, Mary Clare Plucinsky, of Whitehall; three granddaughters, Kelly, Katie and Krissey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Tuesday, Oct. 15, at St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Ashland, with Monsignor Edward Coyle officiating. Interment will be held in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Ashland. A viewing will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland, is in charge of the arrangements, with Charles Heizenroth III as supervisor. For more information, visit www.kullfuneral.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 11, 2019