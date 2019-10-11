Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-1680
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Neary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa Neary

Send Flowers
Teresa Neary Obituary
Teresa Neary, 93, formerly of Girardville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Phoebe Allentown, Allentown.

Born in Girardville, Jan. 31, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Helen (Fritzgerald) Maley.

Teresa attended Girardville schools. She worked at Acme Markets until retirement. She was a member of the former St. Vincent's Catholic Church, Girardville, a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the Red Hat Society, Catholic Daughters and Fountain Springs Country Club.

Along with her parents, Teresa was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Neary, 2013; son, Mark Neary, 2014; four sisters, Mary McGinley, Barbara Hermitt, Nora Byrne and Helen Kucharczuk.

Surviving are a niece, Mary Clare Plucinsky, of Whitehall; three granddaughters, Kelly, Katie and Krissey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Tuesday, Oct. 15, at St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Ashland, with Monsignor Edward Coyle officiating. Interment will be held in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Ashland. A viewing will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland, is in charge of the arrangements, with Charles Heizenroth III as supervisor. For more information, visit www.kullfuneral.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.