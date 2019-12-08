|
Terri L. Hummel, 62, of Pottsville, died Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.
She was born April 21, 1957, in Pottsville, a daughter of the late George R. and Dorothy King Hummel.
She was a 1975 graduate of Pottsville Area High School and was last employed by Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Terri was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Pottsville.
Surviving are two brothers, Rick Hummel and his wife, Wanda, and Gary W. Hummel and his wife, Angie; nieces and nephews.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 8, 2019