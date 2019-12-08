Home

James E. Humphrey Funeral Home - Pottsville
1112 West Market Street
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-1403
Terri Hummel
Terri L. Hummel

Terri L. Hummel Obituary
Terri L. Hummel, 62, of Pottsville, died Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.

She was born April 21, 1957, in Pottsville, a daughter of the late George R. and Dorothy King Hummel.

She was a 1975 graduate of Pottsville Area High School and was last employed by Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Terri was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Pottsville.

Surviving are two brothers, Rick Hummel and his wife, Wanda, and Gary W. Hummel and his wife, Angie; nieces and nephews.

Services will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, 1112. W. Market St., Pottsville, PA 17901, to help defray some funeral cost. Arrangements are under the care of James B. Humphrey, F.D. James E. Humphrey Funeral Home. Please share your memories and condolences with Terri's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 8, 2019
