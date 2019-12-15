|
Terri L. Hummel, 62, of Pottsville, died Dec. 5.
A Service of Remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Memorial contributions can be made to James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, 1112 W. Market St., Pottsville PA, 17901. For more information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 15, 2019