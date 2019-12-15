Home

James E. Humphrey Funeral Home - Pottsville
1112 West Market Street
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-1403
Terri Hummel
Terri L. Hummel, 62, of Pottsville, died Dec. 5.

A Service of Remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Memorial contributions can be made to James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, 1112 W. Market St., Pottsville PA, 17901. For more information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 15, 2019
