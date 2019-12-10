|
Terry A. Kissinger, 75, of Tower City, passed away suddenly Monday, Dec. 9, at his home.
Born in Pottsville, July 12, 1944, he was a son of the late Joseph and Doris Evans Kissinger.
Terry was a 1963 graduate of the former Porter Tower High School.
He was a retired truck driver working for Central Storage and American Steel. He was a member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ, Orwin; Orwin Gun Club and Porter Tower Lions Club.
Terry was an avid outdoors man, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time at his camp and taking his daily walk throughout the town. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was very proud of his grandsons.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Ellen Kissinger Leitzel, in 2011; a sister, Diane Lebo, in 1991; and a son-in-law, Robert D'Agostino, in 2018.
Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Karen Shomper Kissinger; two daughters, Lisa D'Agostino, of Pine Grove, and Amy Stauffenberg (Rich), of Tower City; three grandsons, Dennis D'Agostino, Joshua Kissinger and Dawson Stauffenberg; two great-grandchildren, Beckham Kissinger and Teigan D'Agostino; one brother, Donald Kissinger (Joyce), of Mechanicsburg; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at St. Peter's U.C.C., Orwin, with the Rev. Maureen Duffy-Guy officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Memorial donations in Terry's name can be made to the Tower City Fire Company, 124 E. Grand Ave., Tower City, PA 17980. Dimon Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the services. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 10, 2019