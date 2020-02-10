Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
116 South Liberty Street
Orwigsburg, PA 17961
(570) 366-0521
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Aregood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Aregood


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry Aregood Obituary
Terry Aregood, 71, of Applewood, in Orwigsburg, formerly of Deer Lake, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, at Laurel Center, Hamburg.

Terry was born Feb. 3, 1949, a son of the late Margaret (Neiswender) and Samuel Aregood. He was the loving husband of Sandra (Frye) Aregood. They were married July 1, 1972.

He attended Welcome United Methodist Church, Landingville, and was a knitter for Fessler USA. During his life, Terry enjoyed motorcycle riding, working on clocks, and dogs.

He was recently predeceased by his dog, Precious.

In addition to his wife, Sandy, of 47 years, Terry is survived by nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Terry's name to either Hillside or Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCAs. Private services are entrusted to Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -