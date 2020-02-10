|
Terry Aregood, 71, of Applewood, in Orwigsburg, formerly of Deer Lake, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, at Laurel Center, Hamburg.
Terry was born Feb. 3, 1949, a son of the late Margaret (Neiswender) and Samuel Aregood. He was the loving husband of Sandra (Frye) Aregood. They were married July 1, 1972.
He attended Welcome United Methodist Church, Landingville, and was a knitter for Fessler USA. During his life, Terry enjoyed motorcycle riding, working on clocks, and dogs.
He was recently predeceased by his dog, Precious.
In addition to his wife, Sandy, of 47 years, Terry is survived by nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Terry's name to either Hillside or Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCAs. Private services are entrusted to Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg.
