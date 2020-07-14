Home

Terry C. Weckle Obituary

Terry C. Weckle, 80, of Camp Road, Pine Grove, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at Rosewood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Schuylkill Haven.

Born Sept. 25, 1939, in Pontiac, Mich., he was a son of the late Henry and Arlene Keith Weckle.

He was a Navy veteran who proudly served his country during Vietnam.

Terry worked as a packer and truck driver for the federal government in New Cumberland.

Preceding him in death was a son, Timothy Weckle.

Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Patricia Lengel Weckle; a daughter, Sandra Kemmerling, of Pine Grove; two grandsons, Jared and Alexander Kemmerling; three sisters, Sally Andrea, of Lemoyne, Mable Headley, of Michigan, and Carol Morgan, of Kentucky; a brother, Bruce Weckle, of Kentucky; nieces and nephews.

Graveside services and interment will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, 312 S. Tulpehocken St., Pine Grove, with SALM John Ziegler officiating.

H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements, and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on July 14, 2020
