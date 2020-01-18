Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry L. Adams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry L. Adams Obituary
Terry L. Adams, 73, of Mechanicsburg, formerly of Tower City, was laid to rest with military honors Jan. 16 in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.

He was a graduate of Porter Tower High School, Class of 1964. Terry served his country in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was also an Army National Guard veteran. He was retired from TYCO, Lickdale.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Faye Soliday Hand, and two brothers, Harvey Adams and Joseph Houtz.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Patty S. Adams; his two daughters, Debra Kos and her husband, Bill Odoms, and Shelli Adams Topping and her husband, Chris; his three beloved grandsons, JC, Jacob and Christopher. He is also survived by a nephew, Dennis Watkins, whom Terry considered a son. He and Dennis enjoyed many hours on the golf course.

Terry was an avid golfer, consistently scoring in the high 70s to low 80s. He was a member of Liberty Forge Golf Club and Tower City American Legion.

His quick wit and passion for debate will be missed by his family and friends. Donations in Terry's memory should be made to Hospice of Central PA, 1320 Lingelstown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -