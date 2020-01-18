|
Terry L. Adams, 73, of Mechanicsburg, formerly of Tower City, was laid to rest with military honors Jan. 16 in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
He was a graduate of Porter Tower High School, Class of 1964. Terry served his country in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was also an Army National Guard veteran. He was retired from TYCO, Lickdale.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Faye Soliday Hand, and two brothers, Harvey Adams and Joseph Houtz.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Patty S. Adams; his two daughters, Debra Kos and her husband, Bill Odoms, and Shelli Adams Topping and her husband, Chris; his three beloved grandsons, JC, Jacob and Christopher. He is also survived by a nephew, Dennis Watkins, whom Terry considered a son. He and Dennis enjoyed many hours on the golf course.
Terry was an avid golfer, consistently scoring in the high 70s to low 80s. He was a member of Liberty Forge Golf Club and Tower City American Legion.
His quick wit and passion for debate will be missed by his family and friends. Donations in Terry's memory should be made to Hospice of Central PA, 1320 Lingelstown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
