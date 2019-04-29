Terry L. Dietrick, 73, of Ashland, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at his home.
Born in Mowry, May 19, 1945, he was a son of the late Lewis and Anna Snyder Dietrick.
He graduated from Ashland High School and worked for Gilberton Coal Co. until retirement.
He loved woodworking, taking trips to the shore with his family and hunting. He loved his grand-pups, Sadie, Tickle and Dutchess.
Surviving are his wife, Kathy O'Neill Dietrick, Ashland; son, Michael, husband of Tracie Dietrick, of Ashland. Two brothers and two sisters survive, James Lewis, husband of Lynn Dietrick, Ashland, Charles Dietrick, of Gordon, Marlene Walter, of Ashland, and Lois Geho, of Palmyra. Granddaughter Kayla Dietrick, Coal Township, nieces and nephews survive.
Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday, May 1, at Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland, with Susan Hocking C.S.M officiating. Interment will be at Sunnyside Cemetery, Lavelle. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Janet Weis Children's Hospital, 100 Academy Lane, Danville, PA 17822. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, Supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 29, 2019