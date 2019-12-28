|
|
Terry Lee "Smoke" Fetterolf, 79, of Pitman, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, at his home.
Smoke was born Oct. 3, 1940, in Pitman a son of the late Maude (Brosius) and Archie Fetterolf.
He graduated from Tri-Valley High School and attended Williamsport Technical Institute, where he studied electrical mechanics.
He was self-employed, owning and operating TL Fetterolf Sales and Service.
He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, enjoyed John Wayne Western movies and loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Smoke spent many hours driving the great-grandkids around on the golf carts and teaching them to fish and garden. The kids learned many songs from Pappy, all original and ever changing.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Dean Fetterolf.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ruth (Zartman) Fetterolf; two daughters, Kathy, wife of Paul Cressinger, and Karen, wife of Jeffrey McNeil; one son, Kenneth "Knob" Fetterolf; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, in Hepler's Church of God Cemetery with Pastor Bob Cassel officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, Klingerstown, has charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.srrfh.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 28, 2019