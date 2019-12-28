Home

Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home
1133 Ridge Road
Klingerstown, PA 17941
570-648-0681
Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Hepler's Church of God Cemetery
Terry Lee "Smoke" Fetterolf


1940 - 2019
Terry Lee "Smoke" Fetterolf Obituary
Terry Lee "Smoke" Fetterolf, 79, of Pitman, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, at his home.

Smoke was born Oct. 3, 1940, in Pitman a son of the late Maude (Brosius) and Archie Fetterolf.

He graduated from Tri-Valley High School and attended Williamsport Technical Institute, where he studied electrical mechanics.

He was self-employed, owning and operating TL Fetterolf Sales and Service.

He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, enjoyed John Wayne Western movies and loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Smoke spent many hours driving the great-grandkids around on the golf carts and teaching them to fish and garden. The kids learned many songs from Pappy, all original and ever changing.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Dean Fetterolf.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ruth (Zartman) Fetterolf; two daughters, Kathy, wife of Paul Cressinger, and Karen, wife of Jeffrey McNeil; one son, Kenneth "Knob" Fetterolf; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, in Hepler's Church of God Cemetery with Pastor Bob Cassel officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, Klingerstown, has charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.srrfh.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 28, 2019
