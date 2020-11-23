Home

Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home - Frackville
501 Washington Street
Frackville, PA 17931
570-874-0540
Terry M. Williams

Terry M. Williams Obituary

Terry M. Williams, 96, of Pottsville, passed away Saturday evening at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.

Born in West Penn Township, she was a daughter of the late Luther and Arlene Long Starr.

Terry was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed playing bingo.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two children, Arlene and Joseph Williams; her two sisters, Marian Cromyak and Helen Kasper; her two brothers, Herman and Howard Hill.

Terry is survived by her four sons, John Sweigert, of Mary D, Thomas and his wife, Sue Sweigert, of Primrose, Garry and his wife, Philomena Williams, of Valley View, and Bruce and his wife, Melissa Williams, of Frackville; her daughter, Jeanne Brinsfield and her companion, Wayne Halsey, of Pottsville; daughter-in-law, Karen Sweigert; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, with the Rev. Brian Miller officiating. Friends are invited to her viewing at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of service Friday. Interment will be held in St. Bertha's Catholic Cemetery, Tuscarora. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 23, 2020
