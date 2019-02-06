Terry R. LeVan

Terry R. LeVan, 71, of Allentown, died Jan. 31, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.

He was a son of the late Robert G. and Margaret A. Shoener LeVan.

He was a member of Emmanuel UCC in Allentown. Terry was an attendant at the YMCA in Allentown for many years.

Surviving are cousins.

Services are private. Arrangements are by Robert C. Weir Funeral Home, 1802 Turner St., Allentown.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 6, 2019
