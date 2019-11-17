|
Terry "Terf" Schwalm, 55, of Hegins, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.
He was born Aug. 30, 1964, in Pottsville, a son of the late Paul I. and Nancy Harner Schwalm.
He was a 1982 graduate of Tri-Valley High School and a graduate of Williamsport Area Community College. He was a toolmaker for TE Connectivity, Lickdale.
He was a member of St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, Valley View. Terf was also a member of Valley View Gun Club; Scrub Club Hunting Camp, Clinton County; enjoyed coaching his children's sports teams; hunting and spending time outdoors.
He is survived by his wife, Amy S. (Stiely) Schwalm, to whom he was married for 24 years. He is also survived by his daughter, Emily B. Schwalm; son, Dawson P. Schwalm; three brothers, Scott P. and wife, Gretchen Schwalm, of Dauphin, Dennis I. and wife, Christine Schwalm, of Hegins, Jason M. and wife, Amanda Schwalm, of Hegins; stepmother, Lorraine Schwalm, of Valley View; stepbrothers, David and wife, Julie Witmer, of Virginia, Robert and wife, Delana Witmer, of Virginia, Ronald and wife, Kimberly Wiest, of Virginia; stepsister, Michele and husband, Jeffery Pigott, of Harrisburg; nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at St. Andrew's Church with the Rev. Duane Bardo officiating. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be in St. Andrew's Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Tri-Valley Youth Activities Fund, 2 Fearnot Road, P.O. Box 210, Sacramento, PA 17968. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.
