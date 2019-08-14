|
|
Terry Shriner, 54, of Lavelle, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11.
Born in Harrisburg, Sept. 11, 1964, he was a son of Linda Sunkel Shriner, Lavelle, and the late William H. Shriner Sr.
He was a graduate of North Schuylkill High School, Class of 1982, and Penn State University, Class of 1986, earning a degree in engineering.
Following graduation, he was employed for Tension Envelope Corp., Saint Clair, and later, he operated Shriner Insurance Agency, Lavelle, until his retirement.
He was a member of the former St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Girardville.
Preceding him in death was his father, William H. Shriner Sr., passing in August of 1991, and a brother, William H. Shriner Jr., passing in April of 2019.
Survivors, in addition to his mother, are sister, Mary Anne, wife of Greg Knaub, Mechanicsburg; sister, Jean Shriner, Lavelle; brother, Donald Shriner and his wife, Jackie, Lingelstown; sister-in-law, Shirley Shriner, Ashland; nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, in Citizens Cemetery, Lavelle. Officiating will be the Rev. Laura A. Csellak, pastor of Christ's United Lutheran Church. Memorials may be made to the Hillside SPCA, Hillside Road, Pottsville, PA 17921. Please visit www.Fitzfuneralhome.com. Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 14, 2019