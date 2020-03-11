|
|
Thaddeus Olshefski, 85, of Pitman, passed away Sunday evening at his home.
Born in Ashland, he was a son of the late Stanley and Angela Zebrowski Olshefski.
Thaddeus was educated in Kehler's School. He was a member of St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, Minersville. He was an Army veteran and last worked for Hollander Home Fashions.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph and Stanley Olshefski, and a sister, Theresa Rump. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Thaddeus is survived by his wife, the former Sandra Skavinsky; a daughter, Christine Olshefski; nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment with military honors will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Arrangements are by Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Thaddeus's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 11, 2020