Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donald J Butler Funeral Home
328 Sunbury St
Minersville, PA 17954
(570) 544-6775
Resources
More Obituaries for Thaddeus Olshefski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thaddeus Olshefski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thaddeus Olshefski Obituary
Thaddeus Olshefski, 85, of Pitman, passed away Sunday evening at his home.

Born in Ashland, he was a son of the late Stanley and Angela Zebrowski Olshefski.

Thaddeus was educated in Kehler's School. He was a member of St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, Minersville. He was an Army veteran and last worked for Hollander Home Fashions.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph and Stanley Olshefski, and a sister, Theresa Rump. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

Thaddeus is survived by his wife, the former Sandra Skavinsky; a daughter, Christine Olshefski; nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment with military honors will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Arrangements are by Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Thaddeus's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thaddeus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -