Home

POWERED BY

Services
Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. - Mahanoy City
300 West Center Street
Mahanoy City, PA 17948
(570) 773-2080
For more information about
Thelma Ross
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Ross


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thelma Ross Obituary

Thelma Ross, 89, of Tobyhanna, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Thelma was born April 8, 1931, in Mishawaka, Ind., a daughter of the late Thelma (Manuel) Abbott and Alexander Ross.

She graduated from North Webster Junior High School in Warsaw, Ind.

She had retired in 1999 from Bell Atlantic/Verizon.

Thelma is survived by a daughter, Sandra, wife of William Sr. Repkie, of Mahanoy City; two sons, James Walton and Bret Walton, of Elizabeth, N.J. Thelma is also survived by six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book, view video tribute and send sympathy cards.


Published in Republican & Herald from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -