Theodore "Ted" Butcavage, 89, of Frackville, passed away Monday, Nov. 11.
Born in Gilberton, Nov. 9, 1930, he was a son of the late Albert and Anna (Fields) Butcavage.
A 1948 graduate of Frackville High School, Ted served in the Air Force during the Korean War. Prior to retirement, he was a machinist at RCA in Lancaster.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Anne (Boner) Butcavage, and daughter, Brenda Kneib.
Ted was known for his whistle and 'round-the-clock singing. An avid animal lover, he loved picking huckleberries and mushrooms.
Surviving are granddaughters and BFFs, Melissa Hombosky and husband, Troy Weston, of Bellefonte, and Tracy Rokoski, of Frackville; grandson, Tyler Kneib, of Frackville; son-in-law, Ronald Kneib, of Frackville; brother, Joseph Butcavage and wife, Eva Jean, of Wernersville; nieces and nephews; grand-dogs, Mini, Sweetea, Gus and Hildy.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc., 9 N. Lehigh Ave., Frackville, with the Rev. Robert Plichta officiating. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Memorial Fund, 414 W. Oak St., Frackville. Burial with military honors will be in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.nicehartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 13, 2019