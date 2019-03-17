Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theodore D. Thorn III. View Sign

Theodore D. Thorn III, 71, of Saint Clair, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at his residence.



Born in Pottsville, Oct. 29, 1947, he was a son of the late Theodore and Beatrice (Barnes) Thorn.



Ted served in the Air Force during the



He retired from the former Good Samaritan Hospital, Pottsville.



He was a member of the First Primitive Methodist Church of Saint Clair, Middleport American Legion Post 144, Saint Clair Historical Society, where he was a former president, and the former Saint Clair Boy Scout Post 190, serving as the Scoutmaster for many years.



Surviving are his wife of 39 years, Rosalyn (Nazar) Thorn; eight siblings, Judith O'Donnell, of Frackville, Dolores Romine, of Sunbury, Larry Thorn, of Saint Clair, Mark Thorn, of Palo Alto, Melissa Rowan, of New Philadelphia, Shawn Thorn, of Florida, Melanie Thorn, of Saint Clair, Diane Thorn, of Saint Clair; brother-in law, John Nazar, and sister-in-law, Pat Hawk, both of Middleport: nieces and nephews.



Funeral services and military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 21, from the Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, 110 North Second Street, Saint Clair, PA 17970. The Rev. John Culbert will be officiating. Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Nativity BVM Ukrainian Catholic Church, PO Box 10, Middleport, PA; First Primitive Methodist Church, 115 N. Mill St., Saint Clair, PA 17970; or the Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1 N. Front St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Saint Clair, at the convenience of the family. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to



