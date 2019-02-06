Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Theodore E. Dreisbach, 81, of Tremont Road, Pine Grove, passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at home.



Born on Feb. 14, 1937, in Pine Grove, he was a son of the late Robert Earl and Marion G. Gibson Dreisbach.



He was a 1956 graduate of Pine Grove High School.



Theodore worked as a mail carrier for the Pine Grove Post Office for 38 years.



He was a member of Echo Valley Grace Brethren Church in Tremont, Oak Grove Sportsman's Club and the Pinegrove Historical Society. He enjoyed camping, hunting, woodworking and watching sports.



Preceding him in death was a son, Timothy Earl Dreisbach.



Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Janet J. Schneck Dreisbach; four sons, Ted R., Eric L., Scott and wife, Susan, and Rod and wife, Kim Dreisbach; two daughters, Jill and husband, Shane Masser and Pam Ryan, all of Pine Grove; 10 grandchildren, Jana



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Pastor Ronald Ashcraft officiating. There will be a viewing from 9 until 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Pine Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Echo Valley Grace Brethren Church, 46 Tremont Road, Tremont, PA 17981, in his memory. You may send condolences to the family online at



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Theodore E. Dreisbach, 81, of Tremont Road, Pine Grove, passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at home.Born on Feb. 14, 1937, in Pine Grove, he was a son of the late Robert Earl and Marion G. Gibson Dreisbach.He was a 1956 graduate of Pine Grove High School.Theodore worked as a mail carrier for the Pine Grove Post Office for 38 years.He was a member of Echo Valley Grace Brethren Church in Tremont, Oak Grove Sportsman's Club and the Pinegrove Historical Society. He enjoyed camping, hunting, woodworking and watching sports.Preceding him in death was a son, Timothy Earl Dreisbach.Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Janet J. Schneck Dreisbach; four sons, Ted R., Eric L., Scott and wife, Susan, and Rod and wife, Kim Dreisbach; two daughters, Jill and husband, Shane Masser and Pam Ryan, all of Pine Grove; 10 grandchildren, Jana Smith , Jeff Wolfe, Lindsey Hindman, Tiana Masser, Eric C., Blake and Ethan Dreisbach, Corrine and Kaylin Ryan, Joey Renninger; eight great-grandchildren; brother, John R. "Babber" Dreisbach, of Pine Grove; his best buddy, Allie.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Pastor Ronald Ashcraft officiating. There will be a viewing from 9 until 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Pine Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Echo Valley Grace Brethren Church, 46 Tremont Road, Tremont, PA 17981, in his memory. You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com Sign the guest book at Funeral Home H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc

139 S Tulpehocken St

Pine Grove , PA 17963

(570) 345-2266 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close