Theodore F. Gonzales, 94, of Mahanoy City, died Wednesday morning at Hometown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born in Mahanoy City, he was a son of the late Manueal and Raphaela (Fernandez) Gonzales Sr.
He was a graduate of Mahanoy City High School and had been employed by the county highway department, Eagle Brothers and last worked for and retired from Mahanoy City Borough, where he was a clerk and dispatcher for Mahanoy City Police Department. He was a member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, Mahanoy City.
Preceding him in death were four brothers, Joseph Gonzales, killed in action during World War II, Manuel Gonzales Jr., Albert Gonzales and Emil Gonzales, and a sister, Katherine Fernandez.
Survivors include one brother, Ralph Gonzales, of Virginia; a sister, Lena Gomez, of Montgomeryville; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; great-great-nieces and -nephews.
Services will be private with interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Mahanoy Township. David D. Jarrett Funeral Home of Mahanoy City is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.jarrettfuneralhome.com for more information.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 7, 2020