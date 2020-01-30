|
|
Theodore F. "Ted" Marchetti, 89, of New Philadelphia, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Born in New Philadelphia, Sept. 14, 1930, he was a son of the late Elizabeth B. (Armstrong) and Peter J. Marchetti.
Ted was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Florence "Flossie" (Lozoskie) Marchetti.
He was a 1948 Blythe Township High School graduate and attended Porterville College, California.
Ted was employed at Saint Clair Garment, and he finished his career working for the state with Pennsylvania Lottery.
He was a life member of Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, New Philadelphia, and member of Mountain Valley Senior League, where he enjoyed golfing. Ted also loved hunting, Sunday polkas, football and was an avid Notre Dame fan.
In addition to his parents and wife, Ted was preceded in death by brother, John W. Marchetti, and nephew, Peter J. Marchetti.
Ted is survived by two daughters, Teresa Mansell and her husband, Tom, of Schuylkill Haven, and Nadine Elenchin and her husband, John, of New Philadelphia; grandchildren, Tom and wife, Sarah, Alex Mansell, Alison and fiancé, Jason Calabrese, and Sean Elenchin; great-grandchildren, Molly, Marcus and Miranda Mansell; nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon Saturday at Holy Cross Church, New Philadelphia, with the Rev. Ronald J. Minner officiating. Interment will be held in Sacred Heart Cemetery following the Mass. The family would prefer donations in Ted's name to Holy Cross Church Memorial Fund. Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 30, 2020