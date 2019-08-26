|
|
Theodore Francis "Ted" Casey, 35, of West Chester, and formerly of Pottsville, passed away unexpectedly Thursday.
He was a beloved son of William J. and Sarah T. "Sally" (Krah) Casey.
Born in West Reading, Oct. 16, 1983, Ted was a 2002 graduate of Pottsville Area High School, where he lettered in various sports and activities. A lover of anything outdoors, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in agronomy from Pennsylvania State University, while grounds-keeping for several PGA tournaments, including events at Oakmont Country Club, Merion Country Club and Pebble Beach Country Club, before working his way full time through Duquesne University School of Law, from which he obtained his law degree.
Admitted to practice in federal and state courts, Ted was committed to justice for the underserved, particularly for victims of domestic violence and in family and, most recently, immigration matters. He served proudly as a director of Side Project Inc., a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit incubator.
Ted was a member of St. John the Baptist Church. He was many other things also: thoughtful, generous and charming among the better ones. He was distinguished among his family for being corrected by the then-Chair of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee for "bunny-earing" his sister in a formal Senate photo. He will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by sisters, Brenna Marable, wife of Rodney, of Somerville, Mass., Maeve Spatt, wife of David, of Ambler, and Mairead Casey, of Somerville, Mass. Ted also is survived by six beloved nephews and nieces, Miles Gabriel Marable, Ella Mercedes Marable, William Renard Marable (his godson), Bronwyn Louise Marable, Fiona Rose Spatt (his god-daughter) and Nora Ruth Spatt.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at St. John the Baptist Church, 913 Mahantongo St., Pottsville. Visitation with family will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc., 1818 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, PA 17901. Interment in St. John No. 2 Cemetery, Pottsville, will follow the Mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ted's memory are suggested to Schuylkill Women in Crisis (Healing Garden Project), P.O. Box 96, Pottsville, PA 17901; Pennsylvania Immigration Resource Center, 294 Pleasant Acres, York, PA 17402; National Alliance on Mental Illness, P.O. Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21927; and Caron Treatment Centers, 243 N. Galen Hall Road, Wernersville, PA 19565. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at lordbixler.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 26, 2019