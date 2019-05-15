Theodore Frank Hreshko, 71, died Friday, May 10, 2019, after a long illness, with his beloved wife, Sandra (Fellows) by his side.
Theodore was a son of the late Catherine and Daniel Hreshko.
Ted was a 1965 Frackville High School graduate, served four years in the Navy with one year in Vietnam. He then went to Penns College where he earned an associate's in Engineering. He and his wife were married for 49 years and resided in Pineallis Park, Florida. There he was employed for five years working for Jim Walters Research. He continued his career at R.P. Scherer up until his retirement.
He was also preceded in death by his sister, Marie, and a brother, Daniel.
He is survived by his brother, John, who resides in Maryland; and several nieces and nephews.
There are no scheduled services. Information was provided to James P. Haughney Funeral Home, Mahanoy City.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 15, 2019