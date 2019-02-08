Theodore Kaliher Sr., 88, of South Lehigh Avenue, Frackville, died Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Schuylkill Center.
Born in Trenton, Sept. 20, 1930, he was a son of the late Stephen and Anna Salamak Kaliher.
Theodore served in the Army during the Korean War.
He was a foreman at Bear Ridge Machine and Fabrication, Frackville. He enjoyed golfing with the guys and working in his garden.
He was a member of St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church, Frackville, and Frackville American Legion Post 398.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Shidisky Kaliher, in 2016; a daughter, Michelle Kaliher; a brother, Stephen Kaliher.
Surviving are a son, Theodore Kaliher Jr., of Louisville, Colo.; two daughters, Christine Gregory, of Ashburn,Va., and Angela Chuplis and her husband, Richard, of Frackville; sister, Anna Marie Goodyear, of Dover, Del.; six grandchildren and one great-grandson; nieces and nephews.
Panachida will be held at 9:15 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc., 9 N. Lehigh Ave., Frackville, PA 17931. Divine Liturgy will follow at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church, 45 S. Second St., Frackville, with the Rev. Petro Zvarych officiating. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with legion service at 6:30 p.m. and Parastas at 7 p.m. Sunday. Burial with military honors will be in St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Frackville. Nice Hart Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.nicehartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 8, 2019