Theodore Russell Batdorf Obituary

Theodore Russel Batdorf, 63, of Ashland, passed away April 4 in Los Angeles, Calif.

Ted was born Dec. 27, 1956, to Charlotte and Russel Batdorf, of Ashland.

He went to school at North Schuylkill High School before graduating from Penn State with a degree in education. He worked as a middle school teacher in Clewiston, Fla., and as the chef at Henry's Restaurant, Ashland. In his spare time, he enjoyed cooking for his family, playing with the family dogs and watching science fiction movies and television shows, especially Star Trek.

Ted was preceded in death by parents, Charlotte and Russel, and his brother, William.

He is survived by wife, Ann; daughters, Amanda and Lindsey; sister-in-law, Louise; niece, Charlotte; brother-in-law, William Bressler and his wife, Debbie; aunt, Lois Smith, of Fountain Springs.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland. The Rev. Dana Heckman-Biel will be officiating. Interment will be in Sunnyside Cemetery, Lavelle. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. The family requests that memorial donations be made in Ted's name to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, www.kullfuneral.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 30, 2020
