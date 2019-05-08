Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theodore Scott "Ted" Ditzler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Theodore Scott "Ted" Ditzler, 58, of Littlestown, Pa., passed from this life on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, Md.



Born May 3, 1960, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Bruce F. and Ruth A. Adams Ditzler.



Ted was employed as an electronics technician for Zentech Manufacturing in Baltimore. He was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Mount Airy, Md.



He was a Miami Dolphins fan, loved anything Star Trek or Star Wars, classic horror and war movies, especially World War II movies, as his father was a sergeant for the Army during World War II. Ted was very intelligent and loved trivia, quizzing family and friends, doctors alike, on many different subjects. He was a computer whiz with the ability to talk friends through their computer issues. Ted loved animals, especially dogs. He was a man with a heart of gold, always willing to help anyone in need, especially his friends.



He is survived by fiancee, Patricia Ann Phelps and their fur baby, Annie; his brothers, Keith Ditzler, of Littlestown, and Bruce F. Ditzler Jr. and wife, Jayne, of Lebanon; his sister, Tory A. Anspach and husband, Larry, of Pine Grove. He is also survived by niece, Chandra Casas; nephews, Matthew Ditzler and Todd Ditzler. Ted is survived by Trisha's family and a host of friends.



A gathering of family and friends will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to The Frederick County Humane Society at



