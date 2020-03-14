Home

Oravitz Homes for Funerals Inc
40 N. Jardin Street
Shenandoah, PA 17976
570-462-9333
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oravitz Homes for Funerals Inc
40 N. Jardin Street
Shenandoah, PA 17976
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:15 AM
Divine Mercy Parish
218 W. Cherry St.
Shenandoah, PA
Theresa A. Rizzo


1930 - 2020
Theresa A. Rizzo Obituary
Theresa A. Rizzo, 90, of Shenandoah Heights, passed away Wednesday, March 11, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.

Born Jan. 16, 1930, in New York, Theresa was a daughter of the late Joseph and Estelle Ingenito.

Preceding her in death, besides her parents, was her husband, Joseph "Zip" Rizzo, in 2008.

Surviving family include one daughter, Anna Maria Stoerrle and her husband, William, of Bethlehem; two grandsons, Sean Michael and fiancee, Stephanie, and Adam Christopher and girlfriend, Christine; nieces and nephews.

Theresa was a 1947 graduate of Shenandoah Catholic High School and then worked as a secretary at PPL for many years. She served on the Auxiliary Guild of Cardinal Brennan High School and was a member of the former Our Lady Mount Carmel Church, being very active in the church functions. Theresa enjoyed cooking, baking, crocheting, going to sporting events, playing games, watching old movies and truly loved spending time with her grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, in Divine Mercy Parish, 218 W. Cherry St., Shenandoah, officiated by Monsignor Ronald Bocian. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 16, and again from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah. Burial will follow services in the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc. is handling the arrangements. Visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 14, 2020
