Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home
412 West Main Street
Ringtown, PA 17967
(570) 889-3804
Theresa A. Robbins

Theresa A. Robbins Obituary

Theresa A. Robbins, 73, a former resident of Frackville, recently a guest of Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Shenandoah, passed away with her family by her side Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at the Hazleton campus of Lehigh Valley Hospital.

She was born June 12, 1947, in Shenandoah, a daughter of the late Benjamin and Anna (Kase) Miller.

She attended Ringtown area schools, and last worked as a waitress at Mt. City Diner, Frackville, where she met and lived in Frackville with her husband, Francis "Butchie" Robbins, who preceded her in death.

She always looked forward to activities such as bingo, word puzzles, listening to music, church services and bible class. Theresa loved the outdoors and always looked forward to spending time at home with her family.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ben Miller, and by sisters, Shirley Miller, Annie Ennis and Mary Sherman.

She is survived by brothers, Gene Miller and his wife, Gayle, of Ringtown, Richard Miller, of Ringtown, John Miller and his wife, Ann, of Shenandoah, Raymond Miller and his wife, Dolores, of Mahanoy City, and by sisters, Bonnie Miller, of Ringtown, and Lois, wife of Wilson Bachert, of Ringtown. Nieces and nephews also survive.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, 412 W. Main St., Ringtown. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., officiated by Rev. Craig Zimmerman. Theresa will be laid to rest at a later date. Theresa's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all the staff at Ridgeview Healthcare for their love and care that they provided for the last nine years. Theresa truly loved everyone there.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 16, 2020
