Theresa A. Whitaker, 93, of 522 Morea Road, Mahanoy City, passed away Monday morning at the Broad Mountain Medical Center, Frackville.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa A. Whitaker.
Born in Gilberton, she was a daughter of the late Patrick and Jennifer (Fitzwilliams) Coleman, one of 12 children.
She was a graduate of Gilberton High School, and was a member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, Mahanoy City.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, Joseph Whitaker; son, Joseph; daughter, Theresa Bashinsky; grandson, Michael Whitaker.
Surviving are two daughters, Patricia Whitaker Hughes and husband, Paul Skulsky, Long Island, N.Y., and Marie and husband, Frank Pedriani, Hazleton; two sons, Michael and Patrick Whitaker, at home; grandchildren, Denise, Taylor, Brandon, Jason, Nicole, Mario, Christopher and Luke; great-grandchildren, Lawson, McKenzie, Josh, Corey, Elijah, Sophia, Brady, Kierstan and Michael; two sisters, Alice Stolarenko and Patsy Ringo; several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Teresa of Calcutta Church,Mahanoy City. Interment will be in St. Canicus Cemetery, Mahanoy Township. Visitation at the church will be from 9 a.m. until time of Mass. James P. Haughney Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guest book at republicanherald.com
Haughney Funeral Home
101 E Mahanoy St
Mahanoy City, PA 17948
(570) 773-3190
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 2, 2019