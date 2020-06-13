|
|
Theresa Elizabeth Williams, 91, of Shenandoah, passed away June 11, 2020, after a short illness.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John F. Williams.
Born Nov. 19, 1928, in Shenandoah, she was a daughter of the late John Velinsky Weglinski and the Rose Gorney Velinsky.
Theresa was a member of the former St. Stanislaus Church, where she was active in the many organizations that supported the church and parish school; she currently was a member of Divine Mercy Parish. She was a longtime employee of J.C. Penney Co. Theresa was also a member of the Greater Shenandoah Area Senior Citizens. She was an avid supporter of Penn State and loved her Nittany Lions. Most of all, Theresa will always be remembered for her unfailing devotion to her family. She was immensely proud of them and leaves them with many beautiful memories.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents and her husband, John F. "Jack" Williams, were three brothers, Daniel, Alfred and John Weglinski; two sisters, Helen Subach and Anna Sendlock; three infant siblings.
She is loved and survived by her three daughters, Janice, wife of Bradley Bicksler, of Palmyra, Teresa, wife of Charles Marcavage, of Baltimore, Md., and Margaret, wife of Timothy Barry, of Elizabethtown. Theresa is also survived by four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Divine Mercy Church, Shenandoah, with interment to follow in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Schuylkill Historical Fire Society, 105 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, PA 17976, or the Activity Fund at Kadima at Campbelltown, 2880 Horseshoe Pike, Campbelltown, PA 17010. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 13, 2020