Gricoski Funeral Home
48 North Broad Mt. Avenue
Frackville, PA 17931
(570) 874-0197
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Ann Roman Catholic Church
Frackville,, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ann Roman Catholic Church
Frackville, PA
Theresa J. Lane


1939 - 2019
Theresa J. Lane Obituary
Theresa J. (Jones) Lane, 80, of Frackville, passed away Monday morning with her sons by her side.

Born in Shenandoah, Feb. 18, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Alice Jones and stepfather, Christopher Shistel.

She was a graduate of the former West Mahanoy Township High School, Class of 1956.

She worked for more than 30 years as a files manager for Agtek and also worked for the former Kitty and Dottie Flower Shop, Frackville.

Theresa was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Frackville, a member of the choir, the former St. Ann's Ladies Guild, helped as a pierogie maker and was active in many church functions.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger W. Lane, in 2011; her first husband, Stanley Andershonis; sisters, Ruth Mahmod and Marilyn Kehler; a daughter-in-law, Koreen Andershonis.

Theresa is survived by her two sons, Stanley Andershonis, Frackville, and Roger W. Lane III, Madison, Wis.; grandchildren, Anna, Ava and Rachel; two sisters, Joanne Zackoravage, Deer Lake, and Jeanie Klem, Reading; a brother, Joseph Shistel, Barnesville; nieces and nephews.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Ann Roman Catholic Church, Frackville, with the Rev. Francis Iroot as celebrant. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with family from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Annunciation Cemetery, Englewood/Frackville. Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 10, 2019
