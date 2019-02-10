Theresa L. "Terri" Mabry, 55, of Buck Run, passed away Thursday at her home.
Terri was born in Pottsville, Sept. 23, 1963, a daughter of Sharon Roberts.
She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel, Minersville, and of the former St. Kieran Church, Heckscherville.
She was a graduate of Minersville Area High School.
She was formerly employed at Miller Bleach & Dye. Terri enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time with her grandchildren.
Terri was preceded in death by her fiance, David Tobias; grandparents, Harry and Katherine Brennan Roberts; nephew, Jason Peppas.
She is survived by a daughter, Kaitlyn Mabry and her fiancee, Anthony Sangregorio; two sons, Daniel, husband of Shannon Mabry, and Matt Mabry. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Madison, Mya, Korbyn, Jalyse and Peyton.
A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, with the Rev. Christopher M. Zelonis officiating. A visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Ambrose Cemetery. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 10, 2019