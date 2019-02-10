Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa L. "Terri" Mabry. View Sign





Terri was born in Pottsville, Sept. 23, 1963, a daughter of Sharon Roberts.



She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel, Minersville, and of the former St. Kieran Church, Heckscherville.



She was a graduate of Minersville Area High School.



She was formerly employed at Miller Bleach & Dye. Terri enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time with her grandchildren.



Terri was preceded in death by her fiance, David Tobias; grandparents, Harry and Katherine Brennan Roberts; nephew, Jason Peppas.



She is survived by a daughter, Kaitlyn Mabry and her fiancee, Anthony Sangregorio; two sons, Daniel, husband of Shannon Mabry, and Matt Mabry. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Madison, Mya, Korbyn, Jalyse and Peyton.



A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, with the Rev. Christopher M. Zelonis officiating. A visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Ambrose Cemetery. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Theresa L. "Terri" Mabry, 55, of Buck Run, passed away Thursday at her home.Terri was born in Pottsville, Sept. 23, 1963, a daughter of Sharon Roberts.She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel, Minersville, and of the former St. Kieran Church, Heckscherville.She was a graduate of Minersville Area High School.She was formerly employed at Miller Bleach & Dye. Terri enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time with her grandchildren.Terri was preceded in death by her fiance, David Tobias; grandparents, Harry and Katherine Brennan Roberts; nephew, Jason Peppas.She is survived by a daughter, Kaitlyn Mabry and her fiancee, Anthony Sangregorio; two sons, Daniel, husband of Shannon Mabry, and Matt Mabry. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Madison, Mya, Korbyn, Jalyse and Peyton.A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, with the Rev. Christopher M. Zelonis officiating. A visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Ambrose Cemetery. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close