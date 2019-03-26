Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa Lipp. View Sign





Theresa Lipp, 95, of Mahanoy City, passed away Friday, March 22, at Hometown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.Theresa was born in Mahanoy City, Jan. 3, 1924, a daughter of the late Barbara Smith and John Lipp.She graduated from Mahanoy City High School, Class of 1942.Theresa was a member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Mahanoy City.She worked at City Shirt, Mahanoy City.Theresa was a member of the Golden Age of Mahanoy City, St. Fidelis Rosary Society. She was also a singer for weddings and funerals in the church choir.She was preceded in death by a brother, the Rev. John Francis Lipp; two sisters, Mary Irvin and Georgine Dusky.Theresa is survived by a brother, Charles and his wife, Frances, of Bethlehem; nieces and nephews. Also survived by her devoted caregiver, George Kline, Mahanoy City.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Mahanoy City, with the Rev. Kevin P. Gallagher officiating. Friends and family may call from 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish. Donations are preferred to St. Teresa of Calcutta or Mahanoy Area Golden Age. A graveside service will be held in St. Fidelis Cemetery, Mahanoy City. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book and send sympathy cards.Sign the guest book at Funeral Home Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. - Mahanoy City

300 West Center Street

Mahanoy City , PA 17948

300 West Center Street

Mahanoy City , PA 17948

(570) 773-2080

Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 26, 2019

