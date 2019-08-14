|
Theresa M. Brown, 42, of Frackville, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her caregivers, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Theresa was born in Philadelphia, Nov. 20, 1976. She resided in Schuylkill county for most of her life and graduated from Intermediate Unit 29, Mar Lin. She resided in a group home in Frackville for the past two years.
Theresa had a love for life and was always the life of the party. She enjoyed spending time with her housemates and caregivers, going shopping and out to eat. Her most favorite past time was listening to very loud music, singing and dancing.
Theresa, also known as "T," was a very compassionate but quite feisty young woman, who will always be remembered and loved by her caregivers, her housemates and all who knew her. She always said that someday she would be with Jesus.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Pottsville. Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 14, 2019