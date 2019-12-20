|
Theresa M. (Grabowsky) Citrullo, 84, died Dec. 16, 2019, in her Muhlenberg Township residence.
Born in Pottsville, Schuylkill County, on Jan. 27, 1935, she was a daughter of the late John and Eva (Maksymisiak) Grabowsky.
She was married Oct. 26, 1957, to Peter F. Citrullo Sr., who died Aug. 14, 2008.
Theresa was a graduate of Pottsville Catholic High School.
She was a member of Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church, Hyde Park.
Theresa enjoyed cross stitch and crocheting. She loved polka dancing with her husband.
Theresa was predeceased by a great-grandson, Liam M. Citrullo. She was also predeceased by her seven older siblings, Anna M. Androshick, Charles J. Grabowsky, Margaret Grabowski, Stanley L. Grabowski, Joseph F. Grabowski, Walter P. Grabowski and Edward Grabowski.
Theresa is survived by four children, Peter F. Jr., husband of Margaret (O'Conner) Citrullo, of Montvale, New Jersey; Diane, wife of Ralph F. Biehl, of Ruscombmanor Township; Stephen M., husband of Gail (Bucks) Citrullo, of Exeter Township, and Kathleen M., wife of Jeffrey S. Miller, of Cumru Township; seven grandchildren, Anthony, husband of Jen Citrullo, Amanda (Citrullo), wife of Josh Wilbert, Michelle (Biehl), wife of Dustin M. Lawlor, Adam Citrullo, fiancé of Regina Manzick, Janelle Biehl, Ralph P. Biehl and Jordan Miller; one great-grandson, Owen Wilbert.
Prayer Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale, with the Rev. Robert T. Finlan celebrating. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Gethsemane Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 55 West Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601, , or Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church, 3121 Kutztown Road, Reading, PA 19605. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 20, 2019