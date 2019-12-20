Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
610-929-3693
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Citrullo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa M. Citrullo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa M. Citrullo Obituary
Theresa M. (Grabowsky) Citrullo, 84, died Dec. 16, 2019, in her Muhlenberg Township residence.

Born in Pottsville, Schuylkill County, on Jan. 27, 1935, she was a daughter of the late John and Eva (Maksymisiak) Grabowsky.

She was married Oct. 26, 1957, to Peter F. Citrullo Sr., who died Aug. 14, 2008.

Theresa was a graduate of Pottsville Catholic High School.

She was a member of Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church, Hyde Park.

Theresa enjoyed cross stitch and crocheting. She loved polka dancing with her husband.

Theresa was predeceased by a great-grandson, Liam M. Citrullo. She was also predeceased by her seven older siblings, Anna M. Androshick, Charles J. Grabowsky, Margaret Grabowski, Stanley L. Grabowski, Joseph F. Grabowski, Walter P. Grabowski and Edward Grabowski.

Theresa is survived by four children, Peter F. Jr., husband of Margaret (O'Conner) Citrullo, of Montvale, New Jersey; Diane, wife of Ralph F. Biehl, of Ruscombmanor Township; Stephen M., husband of Gail (Bucks) Citrullo, of Exeter Township, and Kathleen M., wife of Jeffrey S. Miller, of Cumru Township; seven grandchildren, Anthony, husband of Jen Citrullo, Amanda (Citrullo), wife of Josh Wilbert, Michelle (Biehl), wife of Dustin M. Lawlor, Adam Citrullo, fiancé of Regina Manzick, Janelle Biehl, Ralph P. Biehl and Jordan Miller; one great-grandson, Owen Wilbert.

Prayer Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale, with the Rev. Robert T. Finlan celebrating. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Gethsemane Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 55 West Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601, , or Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church, 3121 Kutztown Road, Reading, PA 19605. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -