Theresa M. Ebert, 90, of Port Carbon, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Schuylkill Center.
Born in Pottsville, March 17, 1929, she was a daughter of the late John and Mamie (Hubler) Guetling.
Theresa worked as a seamstress at Van Heusen in Pottsville. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Pottsville, where she was very active and a Sunday school teacher for 41 years.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family, being preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 45 years, Frederick Louis Ebert, on Aug. 18, 1992; three brothers, John, Elmer and James; four sisters, Mable, Frances, Cevilla and Agnes.
Theresa is survived by a son, Frederick J. Ebert and his wife, Marilee McDonough Ebert, Port Carbon; three granddaughters, Jessica Wood, Nevada, Laura McDonough Mills, Pottsville, and Sierra Mills, Port Carbon; three great-grandchildren, Aidan, Pixie and Colton; Theresa was a pet lover and is survived by two dogs and four cats; a niece, Ruthie Nebroskie and her daughter, Karen Nebroskie, Minersville; nieces and nephews. "LOVE YOU, LOVE YOU, LOVE YOU!!!" "God rest her soul."
Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside service and interment that will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Cressona Cemetery on Ash Street, Cressona, with the Rev. Chris Rotharpt officiating. At the family's request, there will be no visitation and no procession to the cemetery from the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Third and Arch streets, Pottsville, PA 17901, or Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, 18 Wertz Drive, Pine Grove, PA 17963. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements and please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 20, 2019