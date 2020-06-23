|
Theresa M. Kanick, 90, a resident of the Shenandoah High Rise Apartments, passed away early Monday morning, June 22, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born June 24, 1929, in Shenandoah, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Antoinette "Tessie" (Kiauleviciute) Kanick.
She was a retired garment worker having last worked for the former Villa Fashions, Shenandoah.
Theresa was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah, formerly St. George's Church. She was also a member of the ILGWU. She was an avid sports fan and enjoyed fishing, picking huckleberries and mushrooms and tending to her garden. Above all, she cherished the time spent with her family. She was a kind person who was very generous to her family and friends.
Preceding her in death in addition to her parents were two brothers, Anthony and John Kanick; three sisters, Jean Schaff, Mary Domozik and Anna Chowansky; two nephews, Robert Kanick and Joseph Domozik. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Surviving are her nieces and nephews, Joan Thomas, Antoinette Tranter and her husband, Terry, Linda Schaaf, Diane Sinclair and her husband, Randy, Paul Chowansky and his wife, Julie, Patricia Chowansky, Karen Natale and her husband, Joseph, and Harry Chowansky III and his wife, Lisa; great-nieces, great-nephews and many friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25, in Divine Mercy Church, 232 W. Cherry St., Shenandoah, with Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian, pastor, as the celebrant. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. All CDC and PA Department of Health COVID-19 guidelines will be observed. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Divine Mercy Parish Memorial Fund or the Father Walter J. Ciszek Chapel Fund, both c/o 108 W. Cherry St., Shenandoah, PA 17976. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please sign the guestbook at www.woffuneralhome.com.
